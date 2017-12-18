Miss Iraq forced to flee country after posting a selfie with Miss Israel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - A contestant in last month's Miss Universe pageant has been forced to flee her country, all because of a selfie.

"I always speak my mind. I'm, not afraid," Sarah Idan said.

Idan, who is Miss Iraq, says she and her family have been receiving death threats, all because of a pre-pageant photo posted on Instagram. In it, Miss Iraq is on the right and the other beauty is Miss Israel, Adar Gandlesman.

The caption says, simply, "Peace and love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel."

It's no secret, Israel and Iraq are seen as enemy states. So once the selfie went viral, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter and model from Iraq was threatened with death and cursed across social media in the Arab world. She and her family left their homeland because of the backlash.

In an interview with the Times of Israel, Idan and Gandlesman have apparently been in touch, and neither contestant regrets taking the photo. Idan spoke out on a subsequent Instagram post in Arabic saying, "The selfie was only to express hope and desire for peace between the two countries."

Last month's Miss Universe contest in Vegas was the first time Iraq has been represented in 45 years. Idan was also criticized for modeling a bikini during the bathing suit competition. But it's the controversial selfie causing the most unrest in the Middle East, especially since she refuses to take it down.

"I would like to leave an impact," she said.

Miss South Africa took home the crown last month. Neither Miss Iraq nor Miss Israel even made the Top 10. But their duo selfie sure is leaving a lasting impression.

