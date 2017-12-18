× Mother accused of leaving children unattended in car while inside party hall in Alief area, police say

HOUSTON – A mother was arrested for endangering her children while attending a party in southwest Houston Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. about a child being locked in a car at Boone Party Hall.

Upon arrival, officers found two children inside of the car. According to police, Joselin Mejai, 21, left her two children in her car for about an hour, with no food or beverage.

Officers went inside of the party hall and took Mejai into custody, police said.

Mejai was arrested and charged with endangering a child. The exact ages of the children are unknown.