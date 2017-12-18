× Woman arrested after violent parking dispute involving bat near Conroe, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A parking dispute turned violent Sunday after a woman attacked a person with her vehicle and a bat in Conroe, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Ruthann Ezell, 37, was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 29300 block of the North Freeway.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly got out of her vehicle with a bat, broke out the rear window of the complainant’s car and then threatened the victim. Deputies said Ezell also reversed her vehicle into the victim, pinning the person between two vehicles before driving away.

The constable’s office said the victim only had minor injuries.

Ezell was later found and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Harris County Jail, where her bond was set at $30,000.