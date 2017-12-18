× HPD: Angry, knife-wielding woman shot, killed by woman she found with ex-boyfriend

HOUSTON — A love triangle turned deadly over the weekend after a dispute over a man led to one woman shooting another in the head, the Houston Police Department confirms.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Sayer Street, in the Trinity Gardens area.

According to police, the victim drove to her ex-boyfriend’s residence and waited for him to return home. When he arrived with another woman, the victim became angry, picked up a shovel and started swinging it at her ex-boyfriend. The man managed to take the shovel away from his ex.

The ex-girlfriend then went to her vehicle, retrieved a knife and began walking toward the passenger seat of a vehicle where the other woman was seated. At that time, the woman, 22, retrieved a pistol. When the victim opened the car door, the woman fired one shot, striking the ex-girlfriend in the head.

The victim, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The shooting is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.