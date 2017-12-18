× Woman spits in HPD Chief Art Acevedo’s face at Walgreens, police say

HOUSTON — An alleged shoplifter was arrested in the Heights area over the weekend after she spit in the face of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo

Danielle Paris is charged with harassment of a public servant.

Paris was inside the Walgreens in the 3000 block Studemont Street around 6:40 p.m. when she was accused of stealing make-up. While leaving the store, police said she started to yell profanities at employees and customers.

Officers said Acevedo happened to be in the store at the time of the commotion and approached the woman. He attempted to arrest the suspect, but she became combative and started spitting in the police department chief’s face.