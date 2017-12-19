2017 Day for Night music and arts festival recap, featuring Nine Inch Nails, Solange and Thom Yorke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The third annual music and arts festival 'Day for Night' kicks off Friday in the heart of downtown Houston.

Crews spent Thursday putting the finishing touches to setup the outdoor stages.

Fans can expect performances from major headliners like Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Cardi B., Solange, Pretty Lights and Saint Vincent just to name a few.

And to maintain its reputation as one of the edgiest fests in town -- sprinkled with a little bit of controversy -- its lineup for panelists from political activists like Nadya from Pussy Riot, to former US army soldier, Chelsea Manning, to world reknown artist, Laurie Anderson-- won't disappoint.

"Despite being a business that puts on a festival that's a party, we also want people to leave being awe-inspired and maybe even a little more aware of a few things than before they came," Day for Night founder Omar Afra said.

Temperatures are expected to get a little chilly as well, dipping into the low 40s Friday night. But if the weather does not cooperate-- fear not, the festival is a rain or shine event.

Plus, with a hybrid venue of 1.5 million square feet of space, attendees can simply hop inside to check out the dozens of visual art installations and performances from artists all over the world.

Festival organizers said this year's event is bringing in a lot of new visitors from out of town.

"It's been a tough year for Houston but we want to bring people back here and show them that we get kicked in the teeth, we get right back up. We're a resilient city," Afra said.

A portion of its proceeds will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation and those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

