× Another Snapchat shooter strikes: Video released of man seen firing gun out of window of moving vehicle

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying and locating the male in this video for shooting a handgun from an automobile in Harris County.

Investigators say the white male subject loads the small black colored handgun and fires it out the window several times.

The time frame is unknown but they did say it occurred in northwest/west Harris County within the last few weeks.

He is about 19-20 years of age and has brown hair and a distinctive tattoo on his right inside forearm.

Investigators released video of the incident.

Anyone with information on the name and whereabouts of this individual is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.