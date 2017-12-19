× Classes back in session! HISD to open several new, renovated schools

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District announced Tuesday administrators plan to open three high schools and one elementary school when students returned from winter break in January.

Officials the schools are Sharpstown, Scarborough and North Forest high schools, and Robinson Elementary School. The campuses are scheduled to open on Jan 8.

Sharpstown was rebuilt and Scarborough was renovated as part of the district’s voter-approved 2012 Bond Program. The construction of the new North Forest High School and renovation of storm-damaged Robinson Elementary School were overseen by the bond team, but not funded with bond dollars.

“Our students deserve the best, and that’s what we want to give them,” HISD Construction Services Officer Derrick Sanders said. “These facilities are beautiful — modern, bright, collaborative. But more importantly, they’re functional and will truly facilitate 21st century learning.”

Sharpstown High School will start classes next month in a new $62.8 million facility that was built adjacent to the current building. The new school features a two-story, light-filled atrium that will also serve as a dining commons and flexible use area. Other amenities include classrooms equipped with modern technology and grouped into neighborhoods, flexible learning spaces for small and large groups, two gymnasiums, a JROTC building, and a fine arts wing.

Scarborough High School is wrapping up construction of a new 13,000-square-foot JROTC and fine arts building. The $14.6 million project also called for general renovations to the existing building, including a new better-defined and more secure main entry, an upgraded cafeteria and snack bar, and refurbished classrooms, as well as additional site improvements.

North Forest High School will move across the street from its current campus into a new facility on the east side of Mesa Drive. The $59.5 million campus will accommodate 1,500 students and features flexible learning spaces, a modern dining commons area, and Career and Technical Education spaces, as well as a unique indoor running track – a first of its kind in HISD.

Robinson Elementary School students will return to their home campus after relocating in September due to Hurricane Harvey. The students spent the fall semester split between Pleasantville Elementary School and neighboring Holland Middle School as crews worked to repair and renovate their home school. The building has since undergone a major interior renovation. All porous surfaces below about 4 feet were removed and replaced, as were cabinets, wood surfaces, vinyl floor tiles, furniture, classroom supplies, and education materials. Additionally, the entire building has been professionally cleaned, sanitized, and inspected.

Construction is ongoing at roughly two dozen additional campuses across the district. Once complete, HISD will feature one of the most modern portfolios of urban high schools in the country.