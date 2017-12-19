Crystal meth found under child’s car seat during traffic stop near Lake Conroe, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in the Lake Conroe area, the Montgomery County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

Crystle Carnell, 37, Thomas Baldwin, 25, and Michael Ashby, 33, were pulled over on Rabon Chapel Road and S. Pine Lake.

After searching the suspects’ vehicle, deputies found 41 grams of crystal meth that was hidden under a child car seat.

All three are charged with manufacture or delivery of a penalty group one substance.

They were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.