High school robotics teams help disabled Michigan toddler by designing his first motorized sports car to ride in

PETOSKEY, Michigan - A 2-year-old Michigan boy just got behind the wheel of his very first custom sports car.

Relax! Jeremiah Nelson does not have a driver's license. He has Spina Bifida.

"He's not able to crawl or walk or anything like that," said his mom, Danielle Nelson.

Despite his limited mobility, Jeremiah's a typical toddler. Thanks to robotics teams from two Michigan high schools, he's now in the driver's seat, too.

Using their tools and tenacity, the student pit crews redesigned a motorized car and customized it for Jeremiah's needs. They did it without a "how to" manual, but with huge hearts!

"It's fantastic in its own right, because you know you're helping somebody else that wouldn't be able to help themselves in that situation," said sophomore Matthew Cary.

Community mentors and electricians help drive the school district's "Go Baby Go!" program by steering the robotics teams in the right direction.

It certainly feels like a Christmas miracle to the Nelson family. With the freedom to move around on his own, for the first time, little Jeremiah's all revved up!!

