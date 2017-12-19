Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Gifts for the “Busy Beauty”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's the most wonderful time of the year and we have the perfect presents for all they busy beauties in your life in today's Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

nügg Beauty Single Pod Masks

Starting with the nügg Beauty Single Pod Masks. I love these and they are perfect for a girl on the go. They're single-serve pod masks that target various skincare needs.

Available: nuggbeauty.com & at CVS, Target and Amazon for only $3.99

Hidden Crown

Going to a holiday party but don't have time to get extensions? Check out Hidden Crown.

Hidden Crown`s halo style hair extension® is temporary and an innovative alternative to bonding, glueing, taping, clipping or weaving. It is literally undetectable and stay puts perfectly with the weight of your own hair over the top of a clear transparent wire. It`s easy to do yourself and takes less than a minute to put on.

Because Hidden Crown® is made from human hair, you can treat it like your own and use a blowdryer, curling iron, straightener, cut it, brush it, wash it, and style it all over and over again.

Available in 12″, 16' or 20' lengths and an wide array of colors. Simply adjust the wire to fit your head, slip it on and pull your own hair over the top for an instant transformation!

Prices vary but for my viewers you get 10% off with the promo CROWN10

ALL NEW portable hand warmer phone charger from EverythingTechGear.com! This 3 in 1 charger is a portable battery for USB enabled devices including phones, iPad, etc! It also acts as a hand warmer - fully heats up to cozy temperatures! And a flashlight, too! Amazing for cold weather adventures and more, this back up battery is handy for keeping devices charged when away from an outlet!

The Everything Tech Gear Portable Charger Hand Warmer

Charge your phone and keep your hands warm with The Everything Tech Gear Portable Charger Hand Warmer.!

- Great for travel and day to day use!

- 3 Hand Warming Settings to Choose From!

- Heats in 30 seconds!

-Even has a flashlight!

Multi-functional and conveniently sized, this is the must-have portable battery charger!

Now your phone can be charged to take all those selfies with your fresh face and new hair.