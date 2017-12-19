Houston ISIS supporter sentenced to 16 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A federal judge has brought the hammer down an an ISIS supporter living in Houston. Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison.

Al Hardan pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS in October 2016. He was arrested in January of that year - along with another man in Sacramento, California. The two had been plotting an attack on American soil.

An investigator testified that Al Hardan allegedly discussed plans to attack local malls.

He arrived in the United States as a refugee from Palestine but was born in Iraq. He received legal permanent residence status in 2011.

For what it's worth, President Donald Trump's travel ban is aimed at exactly this scenario. Moreover, his policies have led to a 94 percent reduction in refugees immigrating into the U.S. from Muslim-majority countries in the past 11 months.

In 2014 and 2015, Al Hardan discussed traveling overseas to support ISIS in their jihad. He also wanted to be trained to build remote detonation bombs.

Prosecutors had been pushing for a full 20 years.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said,” Al Hardan's actions were treacherous and completely antithetical to the freedoms we as U.S. citizens value...” and “any person who provides material support to a foreign terrorist organization will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A prime example of a young mind drawn down the wrong path, and pulled into the axis of evil. Mind and body, both, now locked behind bars.