Houston kids get to ‘Shop with a Hero,’ joining HPD officers for a shopping spree at Target this holiday season

HOUSTON - In case you didn't know, "Hatchimals" are still all the rage among kids this holiday season. At least, that was the general consensus as 30 kids in need from Ketelsen Elementary school took part in a "Shop with a Hero" event on Tuesday.

The kids teamed up with Houston police officers to go on a $100 spending spree at Target in the Heights. To see some of the great items kids picked out, check out the video above!