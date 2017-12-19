The kids teamed up with Houston police officers to go on a $100 spending spree at Target in the Heights. To see some of the great items kids picked out, check out the video above!
Houston kids get to ‘Shop with a Hero,’ joining HPD officers for a shopping spree at Target this holiday season
-
Get out your list! Here are some of the hottest holiday toys this season
-
Texans rookies help kids go on a shopping spree; D.J. Reader delivers toys for foster children
-
Holiday shopping safety tips: How to keep a Grinch from breaking into your car
-
Jadeveon Clowney, Johnathan Joseph and Alex Bregman help give back to those in need at JCPenney
-
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee host ‘Toys for the Kids’ holiday celebration
-
-
#GivingTuesday is here and nonprofits are helping with Harvey Relief
-
Pancho Claus raising money to buy toys for Houston and Rio Grande Valley Kids
-
HPD officer, teen youth group do ‘good deeds’ for homeless community for Thanksgiving
-
Closing Comments: Road Rage and the holiday road warrior
-
Hometown Heroes: Galen Robinson Jr. speeds up the track for the Coogs
-
-
Hurricane Harvey victims blow off steam at ‘Car Smash’
-
Houston Police Department warns of shopping thefts during holidays
-
Houston celebrity Christmas trees revealed: check out our top picks