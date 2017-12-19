Husband catches Christian school teacher wife in bed with student, police say

OREGON — A former Christian school teacher was arrested after her husband allegedly walked in on having sex with a 15-year-old student earlier this month, the News-Review reported.

Andrea Nicole Baber, 29, of Cottage Grove, faces multiple charges including third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18 years of age.

Deputies say Barber began the sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student in 2016, which continued “on a regular basis.” She also provided the minor with marijuana and alcohol, according to court documents.

Shortly after the husband walked in on the teacher and her student on Dec. 5, the boy’s father reportedly received an anonymous email asking whether he knew his teenage son was in a sexual relationship with Baber.

Attached to the email were several photos of Baber and the boy in bed together.

Baber was a teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield, where she was an instructor in the English Department. According to her biography, she teaches language and literature, writing and speech communication.

“Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team. She lives with her husband, dog and cat just south of Eugene,” her biography reads.