× ‘Masked’ mugshot photo released of woman who spat on HPD police chief

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has released the mugshot photo of the shoplifter who spat on the HPD Chief Art Acevedo. The mugshot shows Danielle Paris with a mask on.

Not confirmed, but we believe it was placed there to stop her from doing the same to other police officers during the booking process.

According to police, Paris was inside the Walgreens in the 3000 block Studemont Street around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when she was allegedly seen stealing make-up. While leaving the store, police said she started to yell profanities at employees and customers.

Officers said Acevedo happened to be in the store at the time of the commotion and approached the woman. He attempted to arrest the suspect, but she became combative and started spitting in the police department chief’s face.

Paris was charged with harassment of a public servant.