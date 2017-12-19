Massive pothole on Houston freeway causes major traffic jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Just when you thought Houston traffic couldn't get any worse, a massive pothole shut down three southbound lanes on Highway 59/Eastex Freeway at Little York on Tuesday morning.

Construction crews spent all morning and several hours into the afternoon repairing the hole nearly the size a small car. No doubt, traffic came to a snarl.

According to Houston Transtar, drivers crept along as slow as 8 miles per hour. With only one lane open, traffic delays caused by this pothole is sure to drive commuters crazy. This goes to show, potholes in H-Town are just as bad for rush hour.

So, pack your patience and curb the road rage.