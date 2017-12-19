MUGSHOTS: Want to drink and drive? Precinct 4 has a hot cot in the slammer waiting for you!

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Drunk drivers beware, Precinct 4 constables are out in full force looking to give you a good night’s rest — in the slammer!

Just a few days into Constable Mark Herman’s 2017 Holiday Patrol Initiative, deputies arrested 21 drunk driving suspects throughout the area. Two of the arrests were for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the vehicle.

All suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.

“This holiday season we will have extra deputies on patrol throughout the New Year to combat drunk driving. Plan ahead and designate a sober ride.” Herman advised.

Good advice, use it! Keep yourself and others safe, and happy holidays.

