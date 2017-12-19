Sketch shows attempted robbery suspect who shot victim in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police released a sketch Tuesday depicting man accused of shooting a person during an attempted robbery in the Independence Heights area. The police department is also searching for the suspect’s alleged accomplice.

The victim was playing basketball with friends at a parking in the 3500 block of Oxford Street around 10 p.m. on Nov. 10 when two men approached him. Investigators said the suspects asked the group if they wanted to buy some marijuana. When they refused to buy it, police said one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded their stuff.

The group ran away and the suspect opened fired, striking the victim in the lower back.

Police said the suspect, who was accompanied by another person, escaped in a lifted, black Toyota Tundra with black rims.

The gunman was described as a 16-year-old male, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He had a taper fade hair cut and was wearing all black.

The driver is described a man in his early 20s, standing at about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He has a taper fade hair cut, beard and was wearing all black with black hoodie and black VANS.