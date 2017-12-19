× Spring HOA president released on bond after threatening teen with gun, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — The homeowners association president for a Spring neighborhood has been released on bond after he was arrested for threatening a teen with gun, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Warner, 40, is charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $30,000.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Vasser Ridge in the Mirror Lakes subdivision on Saturday after Warner allegedly confronted a 17-year-old about — what the suspect felt was — reckless driving and speeding.

Investigators said while Warner talked to the adolescent, a few other teens started laughing, and the suspect became angry. Warner pulled the weapon, which was hidden under his shirt.

The sheriff’s office said Warner’s alleged actions were dangerous and inexcusable.

“These types of matters should be handled by authorities and not citizens,” Sr. Deputy T. Gilliland said.

Gilliland added Warner failed give the sheriff’s office any specifics as to what he considered “reckless” driving.