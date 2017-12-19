× Suspect turns himself after fatal shooting at Atascocita home, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a suspect charged after a fatal shooting over the weekend in the Atascocita area.

Isaiah Kain Salas-Martinez, 20, is charged with murder following the death of Cole Harrell, 23.

Investigators said Salas-Martinez drove to a home in the 14900 block of Waterside View Court around 3 a.m. Sunday after getting a call from his intoxicated girlfriend. When the suspect arrived, police said Harrell opened the door and saw that Salas-Martinez was armed with a shotgun and semi-automatic pistol.

As Salas-Martinez tried to go into the house, Harrell reportedly tried to disarm him. During the altercation, Harrell was shot one time in the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

According to police, Salas-Martinez left the house with his girlfriend but later returned to turn himself in.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Monday.