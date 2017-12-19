× Suspected drunken burglar found hiding inside office building in La Porte

HOUSTON — A California man was found hiding inside an office building after breaking into it Thursday, according to La Porte police.

The La Porte Police Department 911 dispatch received a call about a possible burglary at US Health Works, located at 1309 W Fairmont Pkwy.

When officers arrived to the scene, an employee told them an unknown man was seen lurking inside the closed business.

Officers entered the building and found Jose Luis Abreu Gil hiding. He had allegedly taken multiple items from different offices and was believed to be intoxicated.

Gil, who is from Bakersfield, California, was charged with burglary of a building. He was transferred to the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $1,000.