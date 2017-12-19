IRVINE, Calif. — Some residents of a condominium complex in Irvine say their homeowner association has gone too far and is taking the cheer out of the holidays. The HOA has said no to Christmas lights and holiday decorations on the lawn, and now some community members say the ban has gone too far. Kacey Montoya reports from Irvine for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 18, 2017.
Too far? HOA bans outside Christmas decorations, residents say
