Two suspects arrested after multiple vehicles burglarized in Atascocita, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Two men have been arrested after they were accused of burglarizing multiple cars in the Atascocita area.

On Monday, the Harris County Constable’s Office responded to the 6100 block of Kingwood Glen Drive after reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Constable deputies quickly found the suspects and identified them as Zakry Dzvonik, 18, and Steven Lemons, 21. Investigators said Dzvonik was walking in the street and Lemons was driving.

Dzvonik and Lemons were allegedly in possession of the stolen items and cocaine.

The vehicle owners were notified and all stolen property was returned.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Dzvonick’s received a $9,000 bond for the vehicle burglaries and no bond for the controlled substance possession. Lemon received a total bond of $12,000 on all charges.