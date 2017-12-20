AWW PHOTOS: Harris County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to place 100 pets in homes for the holidays

Four ways public can support the “Home for the Holidays” campaign

HOUSTON —A loving home is what is on the wish list for hundreds of animals at the Harris County Animal Shelter. The shelter’s Home for the Holidays campaign launches Wednesday offering free dog and cat adoptions through Saturday in an effort to place at least 100 animals in homes before the holidays.

Cat and dog adoptions include: age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter, microchip, a one year pet license, as well as a free pizza dinner to celebrate the adoption day, compliments of Papa John’s Papa’s Pets initiative.

“The best gift a shelter pet can get is a loving and permanent home,” said Dr. Michael White, director of Harris County Animal Shelter. “Even though we work hard to make the shelter a loving environment, it’s no substitute for the warmth and joy a family’s home can provide.”

Animals awaiting their spay or neuter procedure are included in the Home for Holidays campaign. They can be adopted and leave the shelter, but will be considered a foster pet until they return to the shelter for their surgery date, when the adoption is finalized. Adoption fees will also be waived for people wishing to place an animal on an adoption hold with pick-up on Saturday.

If you are unable to commit to adopting a shelter animal, you can still give joy to shelter pets in these ways:

Give a shelter animal a gift —Bring a little joy and enrichment to a shelter animal this holiday season by purchasing an item from the HCAS wish list or make a donation on behalf of the shelter animals.

—Bring a little joy and enrichment to a shelter animal this holiday season by purchasing an item from the HCAS wish list or make a donation on behalf of the shelter animals. Give the gift of time —In the spirit of the season consider “gifting” your time as a volunteer or a foster guardian. Volunteers are needed to walk dogs and to provide daily enrichment to the animals. HCAS is also seeking individuals or families that can temporarily open their home to an animal for just a few days or up to a few weeks. The shelter can be a stressful environment and some animals just need a break. HCAS provides foster orientation, supplies and any necessary medical care.

—In the spirit of the season consider “gifting” your time as a volunteer or a foster guardian. Volunteers are needed to walk dogs and to provide daily enrichment to the animals. HCAS is also seeking individuals or families that can temporarily open their home to an animal for just a few days or up to a few weeks. The shelter can be a stressful environment and some animals just need a break. HCAS provides foster orientation, supplies and any necessary medical care. Spread the word—Follow us on Facebook and Instagram share stories of our adoptable animals through social media to increase awareness and help find them homes.

To learn more about becoming a foster, to volunteer, to donate or to see Harris County Animal Shelter’s adoptable cats and dogs visit, www.countypets.com or 612 Canino Road Houston, TX.