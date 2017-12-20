HOUSTON -- There was a historic vote in the White House Tuesday that should result in most of us with more money in our pickets next year IF the proposed new tax bill makes it to the president's desk. Who knows how much that will be, but the proof will be in our paychecks as early as February. Grego shares his thoughts.
Closing Comments: Mo’ money, mo’ money, mo’ money? How will the new tax bill affect us?
