Governor Abbott tours Harvey damage in League City, gives update on relief funds

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Texas cities still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey are getting help rebuilding. On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott was in League City touring areas to see how much progress has been made and how much further we have to go.

"We are here today to talk to mayors and county judges in this region to find out what their current challenges are, what their long terms needs are and what it is that the state of Texas can do to better help them address these challenges as well as what we can do working with the United States Congress,” said Abbott.

The Governor’s Office said they know cities need money to rebuild, and today, the governor announced a deal struck with the federal government in regard to paying for debris removal.

"The federal government picks up 90 percent and local governments, whether it be a city or county, are picking up 10 percent,” said Abbott.

That wasn't all, Christmas came early for eight Texas communities.

"The state of Texas is going to be paying cities and counties for their 10 percent match for debris removal, so what I have today are checks for cities and counties in this particular region to help pay for their expenses,” Abbott announced. The largest check given away was to Dickinson for 1.25 million dollars.

The governor hopes that these cities and counties can rebuild in a way that will prevent the same flooding they saw during Harvey, and ultimately remind these communities that they are not alone.

“We are in this for the long hall to make sure we will continue this process until this region is rebuilt better than it was before," Abbott said.