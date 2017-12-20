Holiday Gift Wrap-Up: Fun & Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, perfect for fun and games! And Maggie has ya covered in today's Holiday Gift Wrap-Up.

Max Traxxx R/C Award Winning Tracer Racers High Speed Remote Control Infinity Loop Track Set

This is for all of the "kidults".

Max Traxxx takes your racing to the next level with Tracer Racers High Speed Remote Control Glow in the Dark Racing.

Tracer Racer racing cars feature undercarriage lights that not only make these cars look almost like they are hovering rather than rolling - the lights also leave glowing streaks in their wake showing how the racers are "burning" up the track!

Remote controlled Tracer Racer Cars can be driven at variable speeds with a top to-scale speed of 500 miles per hour; cars recharge by being plugged into the control - only one set of 4 AA batteries for each charger are required (batteries not included)

With a glow-in-the-dark dual loop, 6 dual glow-in-the-dark corners, over 46 feet of glow-in-the-dark track, 2 R/C Tracer Racers, and 26 X-BLOX construction brix, racing, in the light and the dark, will never be the same

Winner of Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Best Toy Award Platinum Seal and Creative Child Magazine Top Toy of the Year Award

AdoraPlay

Choosing a baby doll for your child can be a challenge because, let`s face it - not all dolls are created equal. Inspire fun and play everyday with AdoraPlay! Encouraging young minds with award-winning dolls and accessories that kids and moms love, Adora offers handcrafted toys that are as responsible and fun. To Adora, social responsibility is an important part of their culture, which is why they 'Play It Forward.' This sense of purpose is passionately demonstrated in their actions regularly visiting Children`s Hospitals, Fire Station Drop Offs, Military Bases, Remote Villages and Local families in need.

Drink Laugh Paint: How to Host a Painting Party

Paint-and-sip nights are all the rage across the country, and now a hot new gift shows how to bring the party home. Drink Laugh Paint: How to Host a Painting Party is a brand-new kind of book full of party tips, drink ideas, theme suggestions, paint instructions, and more. Whether giving it as a gift or keeping it to host your own parties, it`s a holiday season must-have.