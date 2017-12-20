HPD: Armed robber crashes car with victim, three kids inside before escaping in SE Houston

HOUSTON— After a mother of three was held at gunpoint and robbed outside a southeast Houston doughnut shop, the police department hopes surveillance footage will help investigators identify the family’s alleged attacker.

The victim and her children had arrived at the Snowflake Donuts on Woodridge Drive on Dec. 4 when the suspect approached their vehicle. The man allegedly opened the driver’s side door and pointed a small pistol at the woman.

He demanded her purse and keys before forcing the victim into the passenger seat and climbing into the car. Police said the suspect drove out of the parking lot with the family still inside the vehicle. While driving, he told the mother to take off her jewelry off.

Investigators said the suspect was driving recklessly and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run through a fence and then hit a home in the 7600 block of Hemlock Street.

The homeowner tried to follow the suspect on foot as he escaped but stopped when shots were fired, police said.

According to officers, surveillance footage shows the suspect being dropped off by a person unaware of the carjacking and then the suspect walking along the street after the crash.

The suspect is described as a man between 26 to 34 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing from 180 to 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org