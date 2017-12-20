St. John Fisher Church sells tamales to raise money for church, toys for kids in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND — Most buildings are built brick by brick, but St. John Fisher Church was built one tamale at a time.

"We just built a new church and the money from the tamales had a lot of input in that,” said Roberto Salazar, the church plan manager. The church-based tamale operation has been going on for almost 50 years.

Every Wednesday, volunteers come in and get cooking. For 10 consecutive weeks they make around 260 dozen a week. The tamales are sold $10 per dozen, and all of the proceeds go back to the church.

"The money that we raise here making tamales helps pretty much on everything, because the church helps poor people, people in need, especially those with Harvey,” said Salazar.

Forget fruit cake and ham! It wouldn't be Christmas in Texas without tamales, so naturally, December is the busiest time of the year for the church's tamale sales.

"Recently we had a customer that bought 395 dozen tamales. It's a good feeling you know to see how people look for our tamales,” said Salazar.

This year, parishioners are raising money to build a new sports complex for the church. With the money already made, the church was able to buy gifts for kids in their community. There's still time to get your own batch of tamales before Christmas. St. John Fisher Church asks that you just call a day in advance to place your order, so treat your family to tamales this holiday season, it’s for a good cause!

To order tamales call St. John Fisher Church: 281-342-5092