Deputies: Man, 2 women jump into driver’s car at red light, forces victim to withdraw money from ATM

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A total bond of $60,000 has been set for two women and a man accused of climbing into a victim’s car at a red light and then forcing the driver to withdraw money from several locations, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

On Tuesday, constable deputies responded to reports of a robbery in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard and Kuykendahl Road.

Investigators said the victim was stopped at the intersection when two women and a man jumped in to the complainant’s vehicle. The trio forced the victim to drive to multiple locations and withdraw money from his bank account. After a while, the man was then forced to drive to a nearby apartment complex where he was released.

Following an investigation, constable deputies identified the suspects as Kristin Vanness, 23; Caprina Mosley, 29; and Jermaine Sellers, 26.

All three were arrested and charged with robbery. They’re being held at the Harris County Jail where their bails are set at $20,000 each.