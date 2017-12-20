Volunteers help give away more than 1,500 Christmas trees, set up dozens more downtown for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Santa's little helpers, strike again. Last Sunday, PJ Simiens and his friends helped pass out more than 1,000 Christmas trees to families hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

"I got a call from a friend that asked if I could help give away hundreds of these really nice Christmas trees. We put the whole event together in a week," Simiens said.

But even after that generous giveaway from New York-based retailer King of Christmas, there were still dozens of trees left-- an entire truckload, in fact.

So on Tuesday, the drop offs continued-- to the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sister, Habitat for Humanity and the Homeless.

Lead by their spirited mascot, King Blaze, more than a dozen trees covered in fake snow began lining up in front of the tents under the bridge, near Minute Maid Park-- a welcomed sight for the 50 plus people who call the shaded area -- home.

"They can look around and have a smile for Christmas. After the mess that Harvey left when we came back, all the mildew and stuff-- now to look around and see all these Christmas trees near the tents-- it's a beautiful thing," homeless resident Dustin Jones said.

Even with one arm in a cast, that didn't stop Simiens and his friends from giving away nearly 1,500 trees in total over the last week.

"I encourage anyone to come out here and decorate these trees," Simiens said.

With just a few days left until Christmas, it just goes to show-- it's never too late to lend a helping hand.