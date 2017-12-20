WATCH: Man pushes armed robber away in East End restaurant parking lot, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify an armed robbery suspect who attacked a man outside a restaurant in the East End area.

The victim parked his vehicle around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 24 outside a breakfast restaurant at 7200 Harrisburg Boulevard. According to investigators, the suspect approached the victim as he got out of his vehicle. The suspect allegedly pointed a knife at the man and demanded money.

In the video, the man escape his attacker by pushing him away and yelling. The suspect then walks away calmly.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for two previous robberies.

The suspect is described as a man who is in his mid 20s, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and with a slim build. He had a white or gray t-shirt draped over his head when he approached the victim in the video.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).