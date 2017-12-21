× Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in north Houston

HOUSTON — Harris County deputies have arrested an alleged drunken driver after the suspect allegedly killed a man in the north Houston area.

Glen Benavides, 24, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators said the suspect was driving around 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive when he hit the victim, who was walking along the shoulder of the road.

The victim, who has been identified as Vidal Mendez, died as a result of his injuries. It’s unclear whether Mendez died at the scene or in the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Benavides was believed to be driving a Hummer.