Houston rap legends Paul Wall, Lil’ KeKe surprise Hurricane Harvey-affected students with shopping spree at Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Shhhhh.... its a surprise! Houston rappers Paul Wall and Lil' KeKe, along with social media influencer Athena, showed up to a Yes Prep Public School to surprise three students affected by Hurricane Harvey, hoping to make their holidays a little happier.

The Houston rappers and Cricket Wireless gifted each student with a $1,000 shopping spree at the Galleria..

With words of encouragement, Paul Wall and Lil' KeKe let the students know that their struggles didn't go unnoticed.

Escorting the students from store to store, the holiday "do-gooders" were able to not just offer their money, but also their time, and that's what's most important.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!