× HPD: Officers find meth after police chase ends in crash along Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON — Two men are facing criminal charges after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday morning in northeast Houston.

Houston Police Department officers first spotted the men around 12:20 a.m. near the Eastex Freeway and Crosstimbers Street. Investigators said the suspects were speeding in a silver Chevy Impala LS with an invalid temporary license plate.

Officer signaled the car to pull over, but the driver refused and a short chase ensued. Police followed the suspects until the car crash into a large curb while taking a U-turn under the freeway at Tidwell Road too fast.

The driver tried to runaway but was caught. Meanwhile, the passenger was reluctant to come out of the vehicle but eventually surrendered to officers. Police said the passenger was in possession of methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody.

The driver was charged with felony evading and passenger was charged with possession of a controlled substance.