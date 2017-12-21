× HPD searching for possible suspects after break-in at Family Dollar in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for possible suspects after a break-in late Wednesday at a value store in the Sunnyside area.

Officers responded to an alarm call at 11:50 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Calhoun Road near Sunflower Street. When police arrived, they found the back door open. Investigators said it’s unclear how many people broke into the building.

Police launched a perimeter search involving K-9 officers, but no possible suspects were found.

It hasn’t been determined what was stolen.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston At 713-222-TIPS (8477).