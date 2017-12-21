× Humble man allegedly stabs neighbor’s puppy to death after argument; suspect still at large

HUMBLE, Texas — Charges have been filed against a man accused of viciously stabbing a dog to death in Humble, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Brooks, 49, is charged with cruelty to animals.

“Acts like this can be devastating, as for many people, their pets are their family,” said First Assistant Tom Berg of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Brooks got into an argument with the dog’s owner before the alleged attack on Dec. 10. Brooks allegedly pulled a folding knife from his pocket and made threats against the dog, a 1-year-old pit bull named Drama.

The canine stumbled to its owner as blood dripped from its neck and chest. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian, but was ultimately euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

The charges filed against Brooks are a third-degree felony, which carries a penalty of two to 10 years in prison.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).