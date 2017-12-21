Mayor Turner urges state and federal government to send more disaster relief funds to Houston post Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made an appeal to both the federal and state governments to send more money to Houston to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief.

"Without the proper amount of funding from the state and federal government, we cannot accomplish our short term goals or long term goals," Turner said.

Earlier this week, House Republicans unveiled an $81 billion disaster aid bill, but that amount is supposed to be split between Texas, Florida, California and Puerto Rico.

Governor Greg Abbott has requested $61 billion in federal funds for Texas alone.

Turner says it's not just about rebuilding, but also planning for the future.

"Just replacing what we lost would be a losing game, because then we'll have to start all over again after the next flood," Turner said.

One longterm objective Turner pointed out that would need funding is for the city to add a third reservoir for the Army Corps of Engineers.