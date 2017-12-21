× Motorcyclist injured after crash in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston motorcyclist was hospitalized early Thursday after a crash involving a pickup truck in the Almeda area.

Investigators said the victim — who has been identified as a 41-year-old man — was traveling westbound on Almeda Genoa at Chriswick Road around 1:45 a.m. when a burgundy pickup truck pulled out of a shopping center parking lot in front of the rider. The motorcyclist reportedly crashed into the side of the pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, officers said.

No one in the pickup truck was hurt.

The pickup truck driver was ticketed for failure to yield right away.