Nearly 15 billion cards, packages delivered this holiday season; check out behind the scenes at US Postal Service

HOUSTON -- Time seems to move a little slower during this time of year, but for thousands of employees at the U.S. Postal Service, it's crunch time.

"No longer do we have a busiest day, we have a busiest week and we are in that right now," Nikki Johnson, a senior strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said.

NewsFix went behind the scenes at a processing and distribution center in north Houston on Monday.

"We are the third largest, mail processing facility in the United States and we process 18 million pieces a day," Johnson said.

With just one week left until Christmas Day and nearly 15 billion cards, letters and packages being sent across the country this holiday season, staffing is doubled to accommodate the extra rush.

The U.S. Postal Service estimates nearly 850 million packages are delivered between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve -- a 10 percent increase from last year thanks to the rise in online shopping and deliveries.

To help out these workers and to ensure your delivery makes it on time -- follow these simple rules.

"Make sure your packages are legible, and that the correct zip code and all the correct information required to get there is written clearly to speed up the process," Johnson said.

If you still haven't shipped those Christmas presents, the deadline for priority shipping is Dec. 22. So stop procrastinating and get'er done!