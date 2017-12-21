Police: Search continues for missing Cypress man; car found abandoned

TYLER, Texas — Almost a week after his disappearance, a Cypress man is still missing.

Alberto Arias-Nunez left his home around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 to buy a car from a friend in Tyler, police said. The friends ate lunch and then parted ways.

The Waskom Police Department later responded to an alarm near a business around 11:15 that night and officers found an abandoned car. Officers ran the license plate and connected the vehicle to a missing person’s report filed by Arias-Nunez’ wife.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found no signs of foul play, the police department said.