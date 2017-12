Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON - The "Royal Wedding" isn't until May 19, but now you can see the new engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple announced their engagement last month.

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The photos were shot by Alexi Lubomirski. The couple attended their first royal event together earlier this month and they'll spend Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

What a lovely couple!