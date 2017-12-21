× HPD: Woman mistook boyfriend for burglar, shot man in chest

HOUSTON – A woman shot her boyfriend after assuming he was a burglar in their southeast Houston home, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at 3514 Lydia Street.

According to police, Solomon Hodges, 35, arrived home and was unable to turn off the alarm system. As he walked into the bedroom in the dark, he ran into his girlfriend.

Startled and threatened for her and her children’s safety, the woman shot Hodges once in the chest with a pistol, police said. After realizing Hodges was not a burglar, she drove him to Ben Taub General Hospital.

According to police, Hodges is in stable condition and no charges have been filed.