Chris Paul takes 100 children on holiday shopping spree at Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston Rocket and nine-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul may bot be healthy enough to take the court against his former team on Friday, but his strain isn't keeping him from making the holidays special for a group of Houston kids. Paul and The Chris Paul Family Foundation took 100 children from the Houston community on a holiday shopping spree. Toyota was also on hand to provide a special gift.

The holiday shopping spree took place at Target, and each child received a $100 gift card for a magical evening of holiday shopping with Paul. The only requirement was that they bought at least one gift for someone else.

As an extra surprise, Toyota will join the fun by gifting the participating charity organizations with tickets for the children to attend an upcoming Rockets game at the Toyota Center to see Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets in action.