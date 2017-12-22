Day in the Life: Community Case Manager Kenneth Elkins hits streets to help the homeless

HOUSTON -- On a cold day in Houston, Kenneth Elkins patrols the streets of Houston looking to help the homeless. Elkins is the outreach case manager for the Star of Hope, helping the displaced citizens and trying to get them off the street. He took us along with him, giving us a look inside his days.