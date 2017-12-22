Flix Flix: Downsizing, Call Me By Your Name, The Greatest Showman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Downsizing features a very tiny Matt Damon, and Golden Globe nominated Hong Chau, but why were viewers walking out of this film at festival screenings? Film Critic Dustin Chase explains, plus surprise awards season hit Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and this years most talked about breakthrough actor Timothee Chalamet. Can the recent Los Angeles film critics award winner go all the way to the Oscars? Plus is Hugh Jackman’s film The Greatest Showman the musical spectacle we have been waiting for all year? Those answers and reviews on this week’s Flix Fix.