Man charged with intoxication assault in crash that seriously injured passenger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was charged with intoxication assault after being involved in a crash that seriously injured a passenger.

On Wednesday, deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office were disptached to a major accident at the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Treaschwig Road.

A passenger in one of the impacted vehicles had suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the driver of one of the vehicles, Daniel Montes Covarrubias, displayed several signs of intoxication. After administrating field sobriety test, it was discovered that Covarrubias had been under the influence while driving and was arrested.

Covarrubias was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond is set at $2,500.