Pastor John Gray opens doors of ‘Become the Bridge’ warehouse to help Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON -- Pastor John Gray may be moving on from Lakewood Church, but he's leaving Houston with quite a going away gift for the holidays.

"For us as Christians during Christmas, we wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Freely we have received, so freely we give," Gray said.

Gray and his "Become the Bridge" nonprofit group opened up the doors to its warehouse on Skyline Drive this week to give away everyday supplies and essential items to Houston families.

"This was the vision that God gave my wife and I and people have connected to it and we want to continue to serve. Our goal is to empty this entire warehouse, then fill it back up and empty it out again as many times as we can," Gray said.

Gray is encouraging Houstonians in need to come to the warehouse, no matter their situation.