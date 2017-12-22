Fireworks safety tips: On sale now in Harris County through Jan. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- From now until Jan. 1, fireworks are available for purchase across the Greater Houston area.

This year, the Top Dog Fireworks store in Spring is partnering with Westfield High School's band. Members and parents are volunteering their time to help operate the store, as a portion of the sales will help fund the band's spring trip and new equipment.

While fireworks are fun and, certainly, very pretty to look at, there's always a risk involved-- especially for young children. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office wants to remind everyone to use them with precaution and follow these safety tips:

Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community.

Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.

Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

Make sure there is a bucket or water source nearby for emergencies.

Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.

Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid.

To see if fireworks are legal in your community, click here.