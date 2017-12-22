× ‘Smelly’ robber driving ‘old, beat-up’ car robs bank in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police are searching for a man who left a lingering impression after allegedly robbing a bank in Friendswood Thursday afternoon.

According to Friendswood police, a man entered Texan Bank, located at 105 E. Parkwood Drive, shortly before 5 p.m. pretending as if he wanted to cash a check. Instead, the man handed the teller a demand letter, which led the teller to believe that he had a gun.

It was not immediately how much money he got away with.

The suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, between 40 and 60 years of age with a scruffy gray beard, police said.

According to witnesses, the man walked with a limp and wore a white ball cap with blue stitching on the front, a faded red and white striped button-down shirt and blue jeans or khaki pants. The suspect had an ear bud hanging from his left ear and smelled of cigarettes, stale beer and body odor.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an old blue “beat-up” Toyota Camry.

If anyone recognizes this bank robbery suspect, please contact Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.